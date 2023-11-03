Firefighters worked tirelessly to stop 500-acre wildfire

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A roughly 500-acre wildfire in Pulaski County is 90 percent contained, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management (PCEM). This is thanks to the hard work of our first responders. Many of them were barely able to get rest on Friday after days of fighting the flames.

The Twin Community Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a fire near Parrott River Road on Sunday. Around 7 volunteer firemen responded immediately. But the flames quickly spread from 100 acres to roughly 500 acres. Deputy Chief Edward Nester says this is the biggest fire he’s ever seen.

“The wind was changing directions on us. And there was nothing that we could do to prevent it from going further up the mountain,” explained Nester.

Virginia Department of Forestry explained the wildfire was particularly difficult to treat because of the dry conditions and how steep the mountain is.

The flames traveled down the mountain near many homes. First responders constructed fire and control lines to prevent it from reaching the community.

“You don’t want to put nobody out of their homes,” added Nester. “That’s our main concern, being a volunteer firefighter.”

Responding to such a huge call took a toll physically and mentally on the front-line workers.

“Being a volunteer, you take away from your family, you know, a lot of us took away from our jobs,” said Nester. “People got to be willing to put the effort in and, you know, to care for others instead of themselves.”

Nester hopes more young people feel inspired to serve their own communities and join a volunteer fire department.

Virginia Department of Forestry, Pulaski County Emergency Management, Giles County Emergency Management, and fire departments from Dublin, Fairlawn, and Snowville jumped in to help. The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and nearby community members took food to the firefighters throughout the week.

“It was a group, a real team effort for us all to work together to accomplish this,” said Pulaski County Emergency Coordinator Brad Wright. “And you know that this community is served by volunteer fire departments. And you know, they spent the majority of this incident out here with us.”

PCEM says the risk to homes has been “greatly reduced” and all roads are open.

Fire crews were back on the fire lines Friday, patrolling hot spots and mopping up. They say smoke and flames may be visible until rain falls over the fire area.

Pulaski County officials say a threat of a wildfire to start is still there with the dry conditions. They’re asking everyone in the community to be mindful of that when beginning a fire.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined.

