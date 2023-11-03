“It’s concerning.” Bedford Police warn community of dangerous drug combination

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are warning about a dangerous drug combination in Bedford County.

A safe medication regularly used on horses is now making a dangerous appearance in humans. The drug is called Xylazine or by its street name, “Tranq”.

“That’s concerning, because it can be mixed with stimulant narcotic drugs, or it can be mixed and is more commonly mixed with sedative-type drugs,” said Bedford Police Department Lieutenant Stephen Swain

Xylazine is an FDA-approved horse tranquilizer and pain reliever. Swain said over the past couple of months, they’ve had six to seven seizures involving substances containing xylazine.

“When we are thinking along the lines of opiate drugs such as heroin or fentanyl, mixing those two together causes a very serious problem,” explained Swain.

According to a DEA Report in 2022, Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a high risk of fatal drug poisoning.

Since Xylazine is not an opioid, Swain revealed Narcan does not reverse the effects of it at all.

“The common reversal treatments that the people in the veterinary circles might use to counteract it. None of those are approved for human use,” stated Swain.

According to the CDC, over 100,000 Americans died between August 2021 and 2022, with 66% of those deaths involving synthetic opioids.

Xylazine can cause difficulty breathing, slow heart rate, wounds that can become infected, and even death.

“We show up on the scene of what we believe is an opiate overdose,” explained Swain. “We may administer lifesaving measures, with doses of Narcan to try to bring folks back and we may not be successful.”

Although Narcan doesn’t reverse the effects of the drug, Swain said it should still be given to anyone suspected of a drug overdose.

“You need to be very careful if you’re choosing to use these illicit substances, because we don’t know where the xylazine is coming from. It’s obviously showing up more in our substances,” added Swain.

Bedford Police said they are actively working to combat the spread of this drug.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.