Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man charged for murder of woman in Amherst County

Kenneth Barbour
Kenneth Barbour(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for murder in the case of an elderly woman who was killed in July.

Kenneth Wayne Barbour faces a charge of Aggravated Murder for the death of Phyliss Auman July 14, 2023. She was killed at her home on Boxwood Farm Road in Amherst County.

The charge was not brought until Amherst County Sheriff’s investigators received a medical examiner’s autopsy report in this case.

Barbour had been charged with Malicious Wounding in relation to this case, and has been held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle
Motel to become affordable housing
Non-profit transforming former motel into affordable housing for homeless
Damage from a deer at Awful Arthur's restaurant in Salem... 11/2/23
WATCH: Deer wreaks havoc at Salem restaurant
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Temperatures close in on 70F this weekend.
Warmer weekend ahead as dry conditions continue

Latest News

SML Chili Festival
SML Chamber of Commerce hosts Fall Chili and Craft Festival
7@four: SML Chili Festival
7@four: SML Chili Festival
Drive Safely When Time Changes
Don’t let the time change make you a drowsy driver
AARP Talks Medicare Open Enrollment
AARP Talks Medicare Open Enrollment
Drumstick Dash Returns This Thanksgiving
Drumstick Dash Returns This Thanksgiving