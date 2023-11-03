Man charged for murder of woman in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for murder in the case of an elderly woman who was killed in July.

Kenneth Wayne Barbour faces a charge of Aggravated Murder for the death of Phyliss Auman July 14, 2023. She was killed at her home on Boxwood Farm Road in Amherst County.

The charge was not brought until Amherst County Sheriff’s investigators received a medical examiner’s autopsy report in this case.

Barbour had been charged with Malicious Wounding in relation to this case, and has been held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

