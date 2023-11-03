Medicare Open Enrollment - What You Need to Know

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Open enrollment for Medicare is going on now and its an opportunity to shop around to find the plan that’s right for you.

Shannon Abell, an AARP Virginia Community Ambassador joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the changes to Medicare Parts A, B & D for 2024.

He also tells about some public meetings that are taking place around the area if you still have questions.

They will be held at the following locations and times:

Thrasher Memorial UMC 707 E Washington Avenue Vinton, Va Nov 13 at 1:30 p.m.

South County Library 6303 Merriman Road Roanoke, Va Nov 29 10:00 a.m.

Friendship Retirement Community 397 Hershberger Road Roanoke, Va Nov 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Eureka Recreation Center - Nov 14th at 10:30 a.m.

