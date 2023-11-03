Moonlight ball set for girl with rare disease

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A very special ball is coming up on Salem. It’s called the XP Moonlight Ball. To understand what this night is all about we need to introduce you to Emma Little.

We first met her when she was just a toddler. Emma has a rare genetic disorder that means she can’t go out in the sunlight. When she was diagnosed, the community came forward. People donated to have their home’s windows tinted and their car windows tinted.

Now fast forward seven years. Emma and her mom Johanna are trying to help other families who have a newly diagnosed child with XP

“So xero tosum pigmatosum is rare genetic disease that affects one in a million,” said Johanna Sweet.

Meet one in a million 9-year-old Emma, who is one of the 80 kids in the nation with XP. She, like most other children her age, loves playing with friends, going to the park and being outside.

Johanna says, “The body does not have the ability to repair UV damage from ultraviolet light from the sun or even from lightbulbs.” That means heading outdoors for Emma entails quite a routine.

First she puts on her gloves and two layers of UV-protected clothing-

“Then I put on my jacket,” Emma says. And then the hat that shields her sensitive skin from all UV light.

Emma has to endure people pointing and speculating about why she wears the hat.

She says, “I wish they would stop calling me astronaut or beekeeper. I think they’re probably trying to guess why I’m wearing that for.”

She says it makes her sad.

When Emma was first diagnosed, it was the XP family support group that helped the family adjust to their new normal. It’s made up of parents of the 80 or so children nationwide with XP.

Emma’s mom says, “So this organization is vital to figuring out how to live a life without being exposed to ultraviolent light. It feels almost impossible when you’re first diagnosed.”

They also hold a medical conference every two years where families get together.

“And we have conversations about how to live life and then the kids get to meet other kids with XP as well,” says Emma. “And we get to talk to doctors about new information that’s coming out.”

Now Johanna wans to give back. “So I’m on the XP family support board.”

And she’s now planning an XP Moonlight Ball at Roanoke College to raise funds for the organization, “There is going to be silent auction, three-course dinner, hors’ oeuvres, dancing.

Johanna is single handedly reaching out for silent auction items. So far she has several, including a Michael Vick-signed jersey. And there will be one very special guest.

WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon asked Emma, “Are you going to get dressed up?”

“I’m going to get dressed up. Mommy’s buying me a fancy ball gown,” she says.

Emma and Johanna hope the community will come forward again and help support families who many times feel alone in their life with XP.

“All of the money will go to help new patients who are newly-diagnosed, so they will get a UV meter to identify if UV is present, along with attending the medical conference. We try to help with creating hats for newly diagnosed kids.”

“I wanted to give back,” Johanna says. “It’s been seven years. I fee like I’ve gotten up that learning curve I wanted to help newly diagnosed families.”

That XP Moonlight Ball is Saturday November 11 at Roanoke College’s Colket Ballroom beginning at 5 p.m.

For more information, go to xpfamilysupport.org.

