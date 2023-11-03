Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Nelson County man charged with attempted robbery

John Meredith mugshot.
John Meredith mugshot.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roseland native was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges including attempted robbery, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

67-year-old John Meredith was also charged with abduction, assault and battery, and breaking and entering.

Deputies say a disturbance was reported at a home in the 4800 block of Patrick Henry Highway.

The victim told deputies a man entered their home with a knife and demanded money. The victim was able to identify Meredith as the suspect, which led to his arrest.

Meredith is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle
Motel to become affordable housing
Non-profit transforming former motel into affordable housing for homeless
Damage from a deer at Awful Arthur's restaurant in Salem... 11/2/23
WATCH: Deer wreaks havoc at Salem restaurant
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Temperatures close in on 70F this weekend.
Warmer weekend ahead as dry conditions continue

Latest News

Full Forecast: Warming trend happens this weekend
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 3, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 3, 2023