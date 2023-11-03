Nelson County man charged with attempted robbery

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roseland native was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges including attempted robbery, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

67-year-old John Meredith was also charged with abduction, assault and battery, and breaking and entering.

Deputies say a disturbance was reported at a home in the 4800 block of Patrick Henry Highway.

The victim told deputies a man entered their home with a knife and demanded money. The victim was able to identify Meredith as the suspect, which led to his arrest.

Meredith is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

