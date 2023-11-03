Birthdays
SML Chamber of Commerce hosts Fall Chili and Craft Festival

7@four: SML Chili Festival
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The 20th Annual SML Fall Chili & Craft Festival will be Saturday, November 4th at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta.

Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce Membership Director & Events Manager Erin Stanley dropped by 7@four to lay it out.

Watch the interview to see what’s up.

Click here for more information about the event.

