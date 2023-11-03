Students at Roanoke Catholic School hold mock debate of upcoming election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Election Day coming this Tuesday, Roanoke Catholic School students got to watch their peers in a state senate mock debate.

David Bowers, an instructor at RCS and former mayor of Roanoke, organizes the debate each year.

Two seniors prepared arguments and represented candidates Trish White-Boyd and David Suetterlein from the Virginia District 4 election.

Other roles included a moderator and members of the local media.

Bowers believes this is the most effective way to teach students about local elections.

“Elections are important,” says Bowers. “We have one coming up on Tuesday. And it’s important for the students here at Roanoke Catholic and young people to be getting to learn about voting, and how important it is to know about the issues and about the candidates.”

This is the third year RCS has held a student mock debate. Rising RCS seniors who are taking dual enrollment US government will have the opportunity to participate in the mock debate for next year’s election.

