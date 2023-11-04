Birthdays
Amherst County investigators searching for missing woman

Law enforcement is searching for Tracey Cosby.
Law enforcement is searching for Tracey Cosby.(Amherst County)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help trying to locate a missing person.

The office says Tracey Cosby has been missing since October 31. They say she left that morning to take her child to school and has been missing since.

Investigators say she was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Deputies say she may be dealing with a medical episode.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

