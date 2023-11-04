Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival kicks off at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chocolatier fans in the Valley visited the Berglund Center for the first Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival.

People purchased tickets in exchange for chocolate samples and had the option to buy chocolate flavored treats.

The event embodied the Willy Wonka fantasy with games, movies, and people walking around on stilts.

Leaders say the proceeds from the festival will support a local non-profit cultural center.

“So all of the proceeds go to support Center in the Square,” explained the Director of Operations for the Center in the Square April Corbett. “Which is a non-profit that helps other non-profits by providing housing and maintenance, security needs so that they can then concentrate on their programming and all the great work they do for our community.”

Event leaders say the chocolate festival will become an annual event.

