Dry with warmer temperatures this weekend

It has been quite the week of weather whiplash. From record highs in the 80s last weekend, to record low temperatures in the 20s this week. Our sub-freezing, frosty mornings have left the leaves rapidly dropping which means there will be plenty of raking to do this weekend. It also means the fire danger increases with our lengthy dry stretch.

SATURDAY

We’ll start the weekend out with clear skies and another cold start to the day in the 20s and low 30s. Our afternoon highs will be much warmer than previous days with readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thanks to southwesterly flow and a few clouds moving in our temperatures tonight will also be warmer than what we have previously seen. Lows will be in the 40s for most.

SUNDAY

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS AT 2AM.

This weekend, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end which means we ‘fall back’ one hour starting early Sunday! Be sure to turn the clocks BACK ONE HOUR before you go to bed Saturday night so you’ll be on time Sunday morning. It’s also a great idea to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5 SUNRISE 7:47 AM 6:48 AM SUNSET 6:19 PM 5:18 PM

EXTENDED DRY STRETCH

It has been weeks since we’ve had the last measurable (.10″+) rainfall, late September since we’ve had the last .50″ of rain, and you’d have to go all the way back to July to see the last time we had 1″ or more rain in one day for Roanoke. This has left most of the region in a rainfall deficit of more than 5.0-8.0″ as we enter the new month.

We've gone several months without seeing an inch or more of rain. (WDBJ7)

We’re giving you the First Alert this is going to be an extended dry stretch which may lead to an increased fire danger in the coming weeks unless we get any changes in the pattern. Aside from a few showers in the mountains with a front Tuesday and Wednesday, the only other opportunity for spotty showers may come with a front next Thursday. Unfortunately, the chance for widespread rain is very low over the next 7 days.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate and Severe drought.

