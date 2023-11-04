Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 11 Highlights

Recaps from week eleven match-ups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week eleven is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Narrows vs. Bath County

Pensacola vs. Rail Yard Dawgs

Patrick Henry vs. Hidden Valley

Lord Botetourt vs. Franklin County

William Fleming vs. Staunton River

E.C. Glass vs. Rustburg

Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian Academy

Galax vs. Grayson County

Glenvar vs. Carroll County

Parry McCluer vs. Eastern Montgomery

William Byrd vs. Northside

