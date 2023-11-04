Voters catch the polls before early voting ends on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Voters in the star city are making their voices heard on the last day of early voting.

“It’s beautiful outside. And it’s no line. And you can get it over with and forget about it.” said voter, Barbara Schneider.

Saturday is the last day for early voters before Election Day on Tuesday.

“Got off to a little bit of a slow start. But things have been quite busy the last couple of weeks” said the Director of Elections and Registrar for the city of Roanoke Andrew Cochran.

He said there have been roughly 4,700 people who voted early.

“This was an option that became available back in the presidential election in 2020. And it was extremely popular from the get-go. And voters just love having options.” added Cochran.

“I’ve used it every time. I come early every time it’s much more effective for me. In fact, I probably wouldn’t vote without it.” explained voter Samuel Purviance.

Cochran added between in-person voting and votes by mail 10% of registered voters have voted before election day.

Question: “Why did you come out to vote instead of Tuesday?”

“I didn’t want to hit the crowds. I just wanted to go in and get it done,” said Schneider.

“I have an obligation Tuesday. So I needed to vote today in order to make sure that I voted.” added voter Cecil Cochran.

“Off work on Saturday working on Tuesday. So today was the easiest, most convenient day,” added Purviance.

Anna Cloeter is the Director of Elections and Registrar for Roanoke County. She says voter turnout has been busier than most.

“Yesterday, we had over 500 people today we’re the first three hours, we’re already at over 400,” stated Cloeter.

There are 20 precincts in Roanoke City and 33 in the county. Polls open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

“If you don’t have your voter registration card,” explained Cloeter. “Or you can’t find it, you can go to our website or the State’s website and you will be able to look up your designated polling place.”

“Do it. Make your voice heard,” exclaimed Purviance.

