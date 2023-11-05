Birthdays
Fire crews on scene at Thaxton brush fire

Thaxton Brush Fire
Thaxton Brush Fire(Bedford Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews are currently on scene in response to a Sunday brush fire that occurred around 3 p.m.

Bedford, Montvale, Stewartsville, and Moneta Fire Departments with the Department of Forestry to extinguish a large brush fire in the Thaxton area.

Firefighters urge the public to avoid any outdoor burning for the next few days because of dry conditions.

