Fire crews on scene at Thaxton brush fire

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews are currently on scene in response to a Sunday brush fire that occurred around 3 p.m.

Bedford, Montvale, Stewartsville, and Moneta Fire Departments with the Department of Forestry to extinguish a large brush fire in the Thaxton area.

Firefighters urge the public to avoid any outdoor burning for the next few days because of dry conditions.

