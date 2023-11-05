Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

James Madison makes leap in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against...
Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against Georgia State on Nov. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James Madison makes leap in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

(WHSV) - Following a blowout 42-14 win at Georgia State, James Madison is up to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Dukes, 9-0 in 2023, are one of just seven unbeaten teams in nationally in college football.

JMU is ahead of Notre Dame, Arizona, North Carolina, and Liberty in the AP Top 25. In the coaches poll, the Dukes are ahead of Notre Dame, North Carolina, Arizona, and Fresno State.

JMU returns to Bridgeforth Stadium to face UConn Nov. 11.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Least of these Ministry volunteering day.
Community helps non-profit clean up former motel to aid homeless
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Flood of 1985
WDBJ7 Archive: The flood of ‘85, the storm that submerged the Star City
Police say he stole three cars on Sunday evening and may be headed for Wythe County
Police searching for Roanoke man after three cars were stolen in Pulaski County
Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department
Montgomery County crews work to contain separate brush fires

Latest News

Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Guerendo’s 3 run TDs help No. 15 Louisville dominate Virginia Tech 34-3 in ACC second-place showdown
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
football generic
Fletcher gets 11-yard TD run in OT; Miami holds off Virginia 29-26
Tuten, Virginia Tech rush to 38-10 win over Syracuse