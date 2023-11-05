Birthdays
Law enforcement officers compete in a ‘Battle of the Badges’ in Christiansburg

More than 100 police officers came together for a shooting training course.
More than 100 police officers came together for a shooting training course.(Mike Horning)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement officers from more than 30 state and local agencies competed in a ‘Battle of the Badges’ on Saturday.

More than 100 police officers got together for a friendly shooting and training competition in Christiansburg.

The shooting courses are designed to improve thinking skills and response time.

Teams who performed the best at Saturday’s competition will receive donated prizes from the community.

