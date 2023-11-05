Law enforcement officers compete in a ‘Battle of the Badges’ in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement officers from more than 30 state and local agencies competed in a ‘Battle of the Badges’ on Saturday.

More than 100 police officers got together for a friendly shooting and training competition in Christiansburg.

The shooting courses are designed to improve thinking skills and response time.

Teams who performed the best at Saturday’s competition will receive donated prizes from the community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.