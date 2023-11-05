Martin’s host fundraiser to support local musician battling kidney failure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local bar & grill is hosting a fundraiser to support a musician struggling with kidney failure.

Chris Eanes played in countless bands across downtown Roanoke. He was diagnosed with kidney failure about a year and a half ago.

“I found out actually on Mother’s Day. So it was a crazy call to my mom to say, I need to go to the hospital.”

Eanes admitted it’s been a difficult time battling his illness.

“It’s a disease,” explained Eanes. “It kind of sneaks up on you, you don’t really it’s not something that you really know until you go and find out what’s happened.”

Although Martin’s is typically closed on Sunday the owner opened the doors at 2 p.m. for a benefit show to support Eanes.

Jason Martin is the owner of the restaurant. He said he’s known Eanes since they were in high school together.

“Chris has played in countless number of bands on Martin stage over the years,” said Martin

“Jason was ready to do it as soon as like even said anything about it. And he actually asked ‘Why hadn’t come to him sooner.”

Eanes added it feels like a reunion to have the old gang back together.

“I’ve known a lot of these people for many, many years. For bands and friends, I can’t express how grateful I am to have everybody here today and to help out,” mentioned Eanes.

Four bands are set to play throughout the benefit show, including Eane’s old band.

He said it’s been roughly 10 years since they’ve last played on Martin’s stage.

“Now all those bands are here today. So to me is amazing that we could even get everybody on the same page to be here on this day. It just shows how much camaraderie and love between all of us and the role of the music scene there is.” added Eanes.

Different colored T-shirts are for sale with the names of the band played on the back.

Martin said all the proceeds made will go towards Eanes.

“Some people think that you have to be blood type, the same to do it, which is true, but to be a donor, you can donate,” explained Eanes.

Click here, for more information.

