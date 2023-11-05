Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Martin’s host fundraiser to support local musician battling kidney failure

A local bar & grill is hosting a fundraiser to support a musician struggling with kidney failure.
A local bar & grill is hosting a fundraiser to support a musician struggling with kidney failure.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local bar & grill is hosting a fundraiser to support a musician struggling with kidney failure.

Chris Eanes played in countless bands across downtown Roanoke. He was diagnosed with kidney failure about a year and a half ago.

“I found out actually on Mother’s Day. So it was a crazy call to my mom to say, I need to go to the hospital.”

Eanes admitted it’s been a difficult time battling his illness.

“It’s a disease,” explained Eanes. “It kind of sneaks up on you, you don’t really it’s not something that you really know until you go and find out what’s happened.”

Although Martin’s is typically closed on Sunday the owner opened the doors at 2 p.m. for a benefit show to support Eanes.

Jason Martin is the owner of the restaurant. He said he’s known Eanes since they were in high school together.

“Chris has played in countless number of bands on Martin stage over the years,” said Martin

“Jason was ready to do it as soon as like even said anything about it. And he actually asked ‘Why hadn’t come to him sooner.”

Eanes added it feels like a reunion to have the old gang back together.

“I’ve known a lot of these people for many, many years. For bands and friends, I can’t express how grateful I am to have everybody here today and to help out,” mentioned Eanes.

Four bands are set to play throughout the benefit show, including Eane’s old band.

He said it’s been roughly 10 years since they’ve last played on Martin’s stage.

“Now all those bands are here today. So to me is amazing that we could even get everybody on the same page to be here on this day. It just shows how much camaraderie and love between all of us and the role of the music scene there is.” added Eanes.

Different colored T-shirts are for sale with the names of the band played on the back.

Martin said all the proceeds made will go towards Eanes.

“Some people think that you have to be blood type, the same to do it, which is true, but to be a donor, you can donate,” explained Eanes.

Click here, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Football Extra: Week 11 Highlights
UPDATE: Missing woman located in Amherst County
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Least of these Ministry volunteering day.
Community helps non-profit clean up former motel to aid homeless
38th Anniversary: Flood of 1985
38 years later: Looking back at the Flood of 1985

Latest News

Full Forecast: Sunday Evening Update
Thaxton Brush Fire
Fire crews on scene at Thaxton brush fire
VT YMCA Anniversary
VT YMCA Anniversary
WDBJ7 Archive: Flood of 1985
WDBJ7 Archive: Flood of 1985