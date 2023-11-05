Birthdays
Montgomery County crews work to contain separate brush fires

Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department
Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a busy evening for the south side of Montgomery County.

Five separate bush fires were contained Saturday night.

Multiple volunteer fire departments across Montgomery and Floyd County were able to contain the fires in Christiansburg, Alleghany Springs, Riner, and Pilot.

The largest fire burned three acres.

Crews were on scene for approximately three and a half hours.

All fires are currently contained and there were no injuries reported.

