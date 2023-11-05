Montgomery County crews work to contain separate brush fires

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a busy evening for the south side of Montgomery County.

Five separate bush fires were contained Saturday night.

Multiple volunteer fire departments across Montgomery and Floyd County were able to contain the fires in Christiansburg, Alleghany Springs, Riner, and Pilot.

The largest fire burned three acres.

Crews were on scene for approximately three and a half hours.

All fires are currently contained and there were no injuries reported.

