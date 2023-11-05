The YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrates 150 years of service to the community

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday.

Dozens of Blacksburg community members came out to the YMCA on Saturday afternoon to recognize 150 years of service.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech was founded back in 1873 and has offered a number of services and resources to the Blacksburg community since then.

Virginia Tech partners with the YMCA to offer students leadership development and training.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.