The YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrates 150 years of service to the community

The Y has been serving the community since 1873.
The Y has been serving the community since 1873.(Laureen Blakemore & Debbie Campbell)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday.

Dozens of Blacksburg community members came out to the YMCA on Saturday afternoon to recognize 150 years of service.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech was founded back in 1873 and has offered a number of services and resources to the Blacksburg community since then.

Virginia Tech partners with the YMCA to offer students leadership development and training.

