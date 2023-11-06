Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

17-year-old killed in Appomattox crash hours before birthday

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old boy dead on Friday, November 3rd.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Double Bridges Rd. around 4 p.m., and ran off the right side of the road. The car then struck an embankment and overturned. The driver was thrown from the car.

The victim was identified as Jeremiah Tyree, 17, of Appomattox. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An 18-year-old man was also in the car at the time of the crash but was not injured. He was not wearing a seatbelt either, according to police.

According to a GoFundMe account created by Tyree’s family, Tyree died hours before his eighteenth birthday.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clark mugshot.
Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County
The Least of these Ministry volunteering day.
Community helps non-profit clean up former motel to aid homeless
Flood of 1985
WDBJ7 Archive: The flood of ‘85, the storm that submerged the Star City
A frontal boundary will bring us our best chance of rain later this week.
Temperatures soar this week with possible showers Friday
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft

Latest News

Generic police lights
Rustburg man killed in crash
Two Hurt in Downtown Roanoke Crash
Two Hurt in Downtown Roanoke Crash
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Bicyclist critically injured in Lynchburg crash