17-year-old killed in Appomattox crash hours before birthday

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old boy dead on Friday, November 3rd.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Double Bridges Rd. around 4 p.m., and ran off the right side of the road. The car then struck an embankment and overturned. The driver was thrown from the car.

The victim was identified as Jeremiah Tyree, 17, of Appomattox. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An 18-year-old man was also in the car at the time of the crash but was not injured. He was not wearing a seatbelt either, according to police.

According to a GoFundMe account created by Tyree’s family, Tyree died hours before his eighteenth birthday.

