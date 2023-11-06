Birthdays
Brush fire burns down home in Fries

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Fries was burned down Sunday after a brush fire spread to the structure.

According to the Fries Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a house fire around 3:45 p.m. Firefighters found a fourth of an acre-wide brush fire that involved a home and two vehicles.

After extinguishing the house fire, crews were dispatched to Winding Rd. to reports of another brush fire. According to firefighters, half an acre was engulfed in flames on a steep terrain and spreading fast.

The fire was extinguished and did not spread any further, according to fire crews.

Firefighters thank the following departments for their assistance: Galax Fire Department, Ivanhoe Volunteer Fire Department, Independence Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

