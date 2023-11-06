Birthdays
Burn ban underway in Floyd County, joining Galax, Patrick County

Burn ban in effect
Burn ban in effect(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County is under a burn ban, effective immediately, per the county Board of Supervisors.

The order is based on recent dry weather and drought conditions, heightening the risk of wildfires.

The new ordinance says “it shall be unlawful for any person to light or maintain any fire in the open air on any land, public or private, located within the county of Floyd during an emergency declared in accordance with 44-146.21 of the Code of Virginia.”

Violating the ordinance, according to the county, is a Class I misdemeanor.

The ban is in effect for at least 60 days. Read the entire text below.

Burn Ban 23 by Pat Thomas on Scribd

Floyd County joins Patrick County and Galax in putting a ban in place:

