Create a healthier Thanksgiving Meal

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is this month and some of you may be looking to make some healthier versions of your holiday recipes.

Kristen Reimer, Owner of BOCO Fit Rage, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the importance of having some healthier versions of holiday recipes on the table this year, and some recipes you can easily make for your family.

Kristen also talked about the Healthy for the Holidays Challenge –a two-week nutrition challenge.

Choose between plant-based and animal protein.

For more information, to to bocofitrage.pike13.com/shop.

