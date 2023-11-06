Daylight saving time driving impacts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the changing of the clocks this weekend, it could lead to distracted or drowsy driving on your morning commute.

This week is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week and it’s a reminder for drivers to stay wake and alert out on the roads.

“That morning are usually starting out with dark, there’s certainly going to be sunlight in your eyes need to be aware of that. Focused on having those visors down, having the sunglasses on, and scanning that roadway to be on the lookout for kids headed to school pedestrians out there, other cars on the roadway, other drivers are going through the same thing that you’re going through. And then when we get to Monday, evenings commute and that commute home, you’re used to coming home and it’s kind of the declining sunlight, that golden hour and now suddenly it might be dark on you pulling into those neighborhoods in those communities, there could still be kids out and about looking for pedestrians looking for kids along the side of the roadway,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

Dean shared some shocking statistics when it comes to drowsy driving.

“We did some research on it a couple of years ago, we found that between 16% and 21% of all police reported fatal vehicle crashes are likely due to drowsy driving, but they are very underreported. Because it’s not always obvious when a crash happens that drowsy driving was an element of it,” said Dean.

The AAA Foundation also found drivers who have slept for less than 5 hours have a crash risk comparable to drunk drivers.

“Drivers who missed one to two hours asleep can nearly double the risk of being an a crash. So when you start to let those data points and that information sink in, you realize just how dangerous it can be to be sleepy out there,” said Dean.

And it’s not just drivers, pedestrians need to be alert as well.

“I feel important for pedestrians to understand the dangers with all of this as well. Wearing those bright colors being as visible as possible. Maybe that’s having reflectors on you if you’re going to be exercising and it’s late in the day close to that evening time,” said Dean.

Especially with Thanksgiving travel coming up, Dean said for long car rids, schedule in breaks.

Stop to grab some coffee or something to eat or just walking around will help you stay awake.

