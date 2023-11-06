Enjoy Harvest Weekend at Fellowship Community Church

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You are invited to join a special three-day event filled with worship, song and spiritual revival.

Harvest Weekend is happening at Fellowship Community Church.

Pastor Alan More came on Here @ Home to talk about what people can expect.

The event will take place at the following times:

Friday, November 10 Session 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 Tailgate party at 4:00 p.m. Session 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 Session 3 at 10:00 a.m. at SW campus only.



