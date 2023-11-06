Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Enjoy Harvest Weekend at Fellowship Community Church

Events start Friday, November 10
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You are invited to join a special three-day event filled with worship, song and spiritual revival.

Harvest Weekend is happening at Fellowship Community Church.

Pastor Alan More came on Here @ Home to talk about what people can expect.

The event will take place at the following times:

  • Friday, November 10
    • Session 1 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 11
    • Tailgate party at 4:00 p.m.
    • Session 2 at 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 12
    • Session 3 at 10:00 a.m. at SW campus only.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clark mugshot.
Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County
The Least of these Ministry volunteering day.
Community helps non-profit clean up former motel to aid homeless
Flood of 1985
WDBJ7 Archive: The flood of ‘85, the storm that submerged the Star City
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
A frontal boundary will bring us our best chance of rain later this week.
Temperatures soar this week with possible showers Friday

Latest News

Here @ Home: Fellowship Community Church Harvest Weekend
Here @ Home: Fellowship Community Church Harvest Weekend
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Create a healthier Thanksgiving Meal
Yarn
Here are some hobbies to beat the winter blues
Full Forecast: Trending warm for this week