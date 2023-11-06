Enjoy Harvest Weekend at Fellowship Community Church
Events start Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You are invited to join a special three-day event filled with worship, song and spiritual revival.
Harvest Weekend is happening at Fellowship Community Church.
Pastor Alan More came on Here @ Home to talk about what people can expect.
The event will take place at the following times:
- Friday, November 10
- Session 1 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 11
- Tailgate party at 4:00 p.m.
- Session 2 at 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 12
- Session 3 at 10:00 a.m. at SW campus only.
