Gas prices in Roanoke down 4.3 cents in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.95 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.82 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.47 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon today. The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $3.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.78 per gallon)

November 6, 2021: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.41 per gallon)

November 6, 2020: $1.93 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.10 per gallon)

November 6, 2019: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.64 per gallon)

November 6, 2018: $2.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.72 per gallon)

November 6, 2017: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.54 per gallon)

November 6, 2016: $2.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.21 per gallon)

November 6, 2015: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.22 per gallon)

November 6, 2014: $2.70 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.94 per gallon)

November 6, 2013: $2.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.22 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.08 per gallon, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.12 per gallon, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.21 per gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28 per gallon.

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

