Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

