Guerendo’s 3 run TDs help No. 15 Louisville dominate Virginia Tech 34-3 in ACC second-place showdown

Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Louisville won 34-3. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Guerendo rushed for career highs of 146 yards and three touchdowns, Jawhar Jordan and Jadon Thompson also scored and No. 15 Louisville shut down Virginia Tech in a 34-3 blowout on Saturday.

The showdown for second place steadily became a rout as the Cardinals moved closer toward a berth in the conference championship in their first season under Jeff Brohm.

Their relentless defense didn’t allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week and held the Hokies to just 140 yards overall, creating chances that Guerendo quickly turned into scores of 39, 12 and 36 yards among 11 carries.

Virginia Tech gained just 140 yards.

