Here are some hobbies to beat the winter blues

Yarn
Yarn(Yarn)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now entering the long dark days of the winter season, and many people get what’s referred to as SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder - a type of depression that’s related to changes in the seasons..

Robin Ferguson, owner of the Knittin’ Coop, and Ellie Boylan, owner of House Mountain Yarn Co., join us on Here @ Home to talk about a hobby that can help you beat those winter blues

The two describe how knitting and crochet can help you mentally during the dark days of winter.

Knitting and crochet is a great way to focus on something other than the stress brought on by SAD or the holiday hustle and bustle and has been proven to help mental wellness,

Joining social groups at a LYS (local Yarn shop) gets you out of the house during winter months and helps keep you active socially.

You can join a sit-n-stitch @ The Knittin’ Coop on Tuesday’s 1-3 and Thursdays 5pm - 7pm.

For more information visit theknittingcoop.com or housemountainyarnco.com.

