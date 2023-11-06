Junior League hosts 35th annual Stocked Market
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is gearing up for the 35th annual Stocked Market, with funds raised staying within the Roanoke Valley.
It’s set for November 10-12 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Co-chairs Brittany Bostic and Emily Argenbright dropped by 7@four to preview the event, which will feature 137 merchants.
For more information, go to jlrv.org/stocked-market/.
