Junior League hosts 35th annual Stocked Market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is gearing up for the 35th annual Stocked Market, with funds raised staying within the Roanoke Valley.

It’s set for November 10-12 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Co-chairs Brittany Bostic and Emily Argenbright dropped by 7@four to preview the event, which will feature 137 merchants.

For more information, go to jlrv.org/stocked-market/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.