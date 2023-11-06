Police searching for Roanoke man after three cars were stolen in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected to have stolen three cars on Sunday evening, and may be heading toward Wythe County.

Deputies identified the driver as Thomas Matthew Clark, from Roanoke.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Dublin area. That car was later discovered to be stolen.

A different car was then reported to be stolen, also out of the Dublin area. Deputies saw the stolen car on Route 100, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the driver sped off. The alleged driver of the car, Clark, crashed the car in the Draper area of the county and fled on foot.

Deputies received reports of another car being stolen out of the Draper area and was last seen heading toward Wythe County.

The sheriff’s office reports Clark has several outstanding warrants. If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911.

