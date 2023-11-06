Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Police searching for Roanoke man after three cars were stolen in Pulaski County

Police say he stole three cars on Sunday evening and may be headed for Wythe County
Police say he stole three cars on Sunday evening and may be headed for Wythe County(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected to have stolen three cars on Sunday evening, and may be heading toward Wythe County.

Deputies identified the driver as Thomas Matthew Clark, from Roanoke.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Dublin area. That car was later discovered to be stolen.

A different car was then reported to be stolen, also out of the Dublin area. Deputies saw the stolen car on Route 100, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the driver sped off. The alleged driver of the car, Clark, crashed the car in the Draper area of the county and fled on foot.

Deputies received reports of another car being stolen out of the Draper area and was last seen heading toward Wythe County.

The sheriff’s office reports Clark has several outstanding warrants. If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing woman located in Amherst County
Friday Football Extra: Week 11 Highlights
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Least of these Ministry volunteering day.
Community helps non-profit clean up former motel to aid homeless
Flood of 1985
WDBJ7 Archive: The flood of ‘85, the storm that submerged the Star City

Latest News

Bedford Brush Fire
Bedford Brush Fire
Martin's Fundraiser
Martin's Fundraiser
NRV Alzheimer's Walk
NRV Alzheimer's Walk
A local bar & grill is hosting a fundraiser to support a musician struggling with kidney failure.
Martin’s host fundraiser to support local musician battling kidney failure