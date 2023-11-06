Report reveals Appalachian Power monthly bills have increased 35% since 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The average monthly electric bill for Appalachian Power (APCo) customers in Virginia has gone up by $35 just in the last year.

That’s according to the State Corporation Commission’s most recent report on how electric companies are following Virginia’s Utility Regulation Act.

Appalachian Power’s billing analysis showed the price of electricity and operations will continue to increase over the next three years, meaning the monthly bill for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) is projected to be more than $140 by 2026.

The price of fuel has increased dramatically over the last few years, which is the main factor for the higher bills, with a 116% increase since 2021. But another factor is the increase in APCo’s ‘Rate Adjustment Clause’, which covers all the other operation costs and investments besides fuel and the price of electricity.

That part of your bill has increased by 33% since 2021.

A spokesperson from APCo responded to WDBJ7′s request for comment in a statement.

“Appalachian Power’s electric rates have indeed increased over the past several years. As a company, our responsibility is to ensure safe and reliable electric service while keeping costs as low as possible for customers. Appalachian Power relies on a mixture of natural gas, coal, renewable energy, and market power purchases to supply electricity to customers,” Teresa Hamilton Hall said. “Most of the cost increases customers have experienced are tied to the rising cost of fuel needed to generate electricity at our power plants. However, costs have also increased due to necessary work on our transmission and distribution systems, which ensures the safe and reliable delivery of a product that our customers need and depend on to live, work and raise a family.”

With all the increases to APCo’s fuel cost, base rate of electricity and recovering lost revenue, bills have gone up by nearly 35% over the last two years.

Customers can save money on their bill with local energy efficiency programs and get tax rebates for upgrading to more energy efficient appliances.

