Rustburg man killed in crash
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rustburg man has been identified as the victim of a crash in Campbell County November 3.
Lewis T. Dudley, 63, was killed in the crash on Spring Mill Road, less than a mile south of Bonniedale Lane, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say Dudley was driving a Chrysler Town and Country northbound on Spring Mill Road, and as he went into a curve, the minivan went off the right side of the road. Dudley overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a southbound Chevrolet Suburban, according to police. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police say the driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.