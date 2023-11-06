Search on for man accused of stealing, damaging school bus

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the man accused of stealing a school bus last month.

October 23, 2023, deputies responded to the Body Camp area of Bedford County about a stolen Bedford County School Bus. The bus was recovered later that day in a business parking lot in Madison Heights, with several thousand dollars worth of damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before getting off the bus, the thief wiped every surface down with a disinfectant spray, according to the sheriff’s office, which released the on-board camera photo attached to this story.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Tips can also be entered online at p3tips.com or the P3TIPS mobile app can be used. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.