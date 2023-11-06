Birthdays
Search on for man accused of stealing, damaging school bus

Bedford County school bus theft surveillance photo... 10.23.23
Bedford County school bus theft surveillance photo... 10.23.23(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the man accused of stealing a school bus last month.

October 23, 2023, deputies responded to the Body Camp area of Bedford County about a stolen Bedford County School Bus. The bus was recovered later that day in a business parking lot in Madison Heights, with several thousand dollars worth of damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before getting off the bus, the thief wiped every surface down with a disinfectant spray, according to the sheriff’s office, which released the on-board camera photo attached to this story.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Tips can also be entered online at p3tips.com or the P3TIPS mobile app can be used. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

