Virginia Western Community College hosts Team USA to prepare for Culinary Olympics

The team will compete in Germany in February 2024
The team will compete in Germany in February 2024(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Team USA is preparing for the Culinary Olympics at Virginia Western Community College’s kitchen facilities on Monday and Tuesday.

One of the college’s culinary instructors made the team this year, and will compete at the Olympics in Germany this February.

“Chef Ted Polfelt is on the US culinary Olympics team and most people don’t realize there is a culinary Olympics,” Virginia Western Community College (VWCC) culinary program head James Zeisler Sr. said. “Just like the sports Olympics, every four years culinarians from all over the world get together in Germany to have Culinary Olympics, and we’re fortunate enough to have them practicing here at our school.”

Virginia Western culinary students are observing the master chefs over the next few days to expand their own curriculum.

“This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity for our students and for us chefs to be able to host the team,” Zeisler said. “I think for our students to be able to see that gives them a much better understanding of what they can pursue in their career.”

The team spent Monday practicing their timed course preparations at VWCC’s higher education center on Henry Street in Roanoke. The assistant manager for ACF Culinary Team USA explained the dishes are a representation of America.

“Our main course is beef, and we think that really represents our part of the world, everybody knows America for its beef,” Randy Torres said. “That’s one of the things that we’re showcasing, but the other stuff is going to be a secret right now.”

Torres explained, as an educator, he hopes the young students can learn from the preparation.

“We made it a point to visit culinary schools throughout the country, and hope to inspire the next generation of chefs,” Torres said.

Team USA will be competing in the Culinary Olympics in Germany in February 2024.

