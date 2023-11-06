Birthdays
Walkers raise $68,000 for Alzheimer's research in the New River Valley

Walkers raised $68,000 for Alzheimer's research
Walkers raised $68,000 for Alzheimer's research(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people in the New River Valley walked to put an end to Alzheimer’s on Sunday.

Residents from all across southwest Virginia started their walk in Radford on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research.

The money raised goes toward finding a cure and caring for Alzheimer’s patients. Walkers carried flowers to represent their personal connection to the disease.

Sunday’s event raised $68,000, and surpassed the original goal of raising $53,000.

