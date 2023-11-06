Walkers raise $68,000 for Alzheimer’s research in the New River Valley

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people in the New River Valley walked to put an end to Alzheimer’s on Sunday.

Residents from all across southwest Virginia started their walk in Radford on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research.

The money raised goes toward finding a cure and caring for Alzheimer’s patients. Walkers carried flowers to represent their personal connection to the disease.

Sunday’s event raised $68,000, and surpassed the original goal of raising $53,000.

