Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

60 jobs expected with new sports and outdoor store in Christiansburg

Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Christiansburg
Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Christiansburg(Academy Sports and Outdoors)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Academy Sports + Outdoors is opening a new location in Christiansburg, with 60 new jobs expected, according to the company.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday, November 10 at 8:40 a.m. at 2711 Market Street, and there will be grand opening festivities through the weekend, including free gift cards Friday through Sunday to the first 150 customers (18 years or older), interactive demonstrations by brands sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors, appearances by the Salem Red Sox mascot, a meet-and-greet with John Crews (owner of Missile Baits), and an in-store treasure hunt, according to store officials.

Thursday, the 9th, 20 youth with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia will each receive a $150 Academy gift card to exclusively shop the store ahead of the grand opening, according to the company.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is based in Texas and has 277 stores, according to the company.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages
Thomas Clark mugshot.
Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
17-year-old killed in Appomattox crash hours before birthday
Police Lights
Ferrum man killed in Henry County crash

Latest News

Redistricting Impact
Redistricting Impact
Last Minute Voting
Last Minute Voting
Star City Half Marathon
Star City Marathon and 10K is coming
Shop the Latest Trends in Downtown Roanoke
A look at local fashions this holiday season