60 jobs expected with new sports and outdoor store in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Academy Sports + Outdoors is opening a new location in Christiansburg, with 60 new jobs expected, according to the company.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday, November 10 at 8:40 a.m. at 2711 Market Street, and there will be grand opening festivities through the weekend, including free gift cards Friday through Sunday to the first 150 customers (18 years or older), interactive demonstrations by brands sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors, appearances by the Salem Red Sox mascot, a meet-and-greet with John Crews (owner of Missile Baits), and an in-store treasure hunt, according to store officials.

Thursday, the 9th, 20 youth with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia will each receive a $150 Academy gift card to exclusively shop the store ahead of the grand opening, according to the company.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is based in Texas and has 277 stores, according to the company.

