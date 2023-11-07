Diabetes Awareness Month - What Carilion is doing to help people assess their risk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of people here in the U.S. have diabetes and nearly 40 percent of the country’s adults are pre-diabetic - according to the CDC.

To help people understand their risk, Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach is connecting with our hometowns.

Here @ Home welcomes Community Health Education Manager Rachel Burks to the show to share what people can do to prevent this disease and manage it.

She also mentions a great resource that’s available called the Diabetes Risk Test.

Listen in to our conversation and see how you or a loved one can get more information to manage this disease.

For more info on Carilion Community Health and Outreach:

Website: CarilionClinic.org/CHO

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.