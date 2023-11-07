Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Diabetes Awareness Month - What Carilion is doing to help people assess their risk

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of people here in the U.S. have diabetes and nearly 40 percent of the country’s adults are pre-diabetic - according to the CDC.

To help people understand their risk, Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach is connecting with our hometowns.

Here @ Home welcomes Community Health Education Manager Rachel Burks to the show to share what people can do to prevent this disease and manage it.

She also mentions a great resource that’s available called the Diabetes Risk Test.

Listen in to our conversation and see how you or a loved one can get more information to manage this disease.

For more info on Carilion Community Health and Outreach:

Website: CarilionClinic.org/CHO

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages
Thomas Clark mugshot.
Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
17-year-old killed in Appomattox crash hours before birthday
Police Lights
Ferrum man killed in Henry County crash

Latest News

Star City Half Marathon
Star City Marathon and 10K is coming
Shop the Latest Trends in Downtown Roanoke
A look at local fashions this holiday season
Henry County voter turnout
Henry County sees steady stream of voters at the polls
Two and a half sisters
Shop Local Showcase: Two and a Half Sisters
Tuggles Gap Fire Still Burning / Courtesy Daren Layman
Tuggles Gap Fire Still Burning / Courtesy Daren Layman