Driver crashes into Forest Dollar Tree

FORESET, Va. (WDBJ) - The Forest Fire Department responded to a crash involving a person driving into a Dollar Tree Monday night.

According to firefighters, four people were evacuated from the building and the driver was assisted out of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash and name of the driver has not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

