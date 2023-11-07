Fatal Henry Co. crash leads to brush fire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County tractor-trailer crash has lead to a brush fire, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say that the tractor-trailer caught rolled over and caught on fire, igniting nearby trees. The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

