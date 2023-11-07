Henry County sees steady stream of voters at the polls

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard this Election Day.

Henry County poll workers say there was a steady stream of voters all day, but that it was especially busy Tuesday morning.

The Henry County General Registrar, Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, said that 6,304 people had voted as of 3 p.m. She also said that 6% of residents voted early.

At Fieldale Collinsville Middle School, they had already seen around 160 voters as of Tuesday afternoon.

They expect the pace to pick back up once people get off work.

There’s a lengthy ballot for Henry County this year that includes candidates for sheriff, commissioner of revenue, clerk of court, and more.

“This is a big county election,” said Peggy Delancey, Chief for Collinsville Precinct 401. “We’ve got to elect a new sheriff, a new commissioner of revenue and our current treasurer is running for reelection, but he’s had several people running against him. So, I think that that’s probably the biggest turnout.”

“The sheriff’s race always seems like it’s a big thing around here,” said Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, Henry County General Registrar. “So and that seems to be drawing a lot of folks and although we have three people up for the treasurer’s seat and five up for the commissioner of revenues seat so that’s that’s a lot and that’s the reason the ballots so long because there’s a lot of contestants for each party”

There are 24 precincts in Henry County. If you need to know where to vote, you can call the General Registrar’s Office.

The polls will be open until 7 p.m. and there is also curbside voting at each polling location in the county for those who are disabled.

