“I’m so grateful,” Children’s Nest Learning Center reopens weeks after devastating car crash

New bollards in front of the daycare.
New bollards in front of the daycare.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Children’s Nest Learning Center is re-opening its doors weeks after a car crashed into the facility.

WDBJ7 obtained new surveillance video of the incident and learned disturbing new details.

The surveillance footage shows the SUV accelerating down the street directly into the daycare. A burst of debris and smoke flew into nursery where five infants were sleeping. Staff members rushed out of the facility cradling children and calling 911.

Renee Slusser, the director at Children’s Nest, was there the day the crash occurred.

She said as a parent and the daycare’s director, there was urgency to get the daycare back and running.

“I’m a parent of kids here too,” said Slusser. “So I know that I even needed that to know that there was something to stop this from happening again.”

Her son, just five-months-old, was inside the infant room when the car crashed through. The debris from the impact landed into his crib.

“The parents needing to be able to go to work have their normal routine,” said Slusser. “And the kids, the longer we’re away and they’re out of routine, the harder it would be to come back”

The incident left two infants and one staff member hospitalized.

Rhonda Spangler, the owner of Children’s Nest, kept in close contact with the families. She reveals the two babies went home after a few days, but the teacher was critically injured during the accident. She had to undergo amputation on her leg.

“It’s been very trying,” said Spangler. “We’ve had a lot of hurdles that we’ve had to jump through, a lot of obstacles and things that have come up that was a little difficult.”

On Monday, the daycare facility opened its doors again. Spangler said the kids were ecstatic to reunite with their teachers.

“When their children are at home, and they’re asking, When can I get back to school? You know, when can I see my teachers,” explained Spangler. “It was awesome seeing the families come in the kids coming in smiling and like Rhonda said they were running to the teachers for hugs and no tears.”

Spangler stated to prevent accidents of this magnitude they needed to add safety precautions including bollards in front of the building and playgrounds.

Colonial Elementary School will continue to host the daycare’s after school program until the infant room is ready.

Following the reopening, Spangler said she’s grateful for the help of the following organizations:

Colonial Elementary, Valley Restoration and Crew, Botetourt County, Building Consultants, K & S Cleaning, GP Pressure Cleaning, Rainbow forest, Bonsack, Parlecuy on the mountain.

She extended a special thank-you to Children’s Nest families, local businesses, and the community.

