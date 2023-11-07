Birthdays
James Madison surprises No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in OT, earning program’s 2nd Top 25 win

James Madison's Julien Wooden, top, goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Carson Cooper...
James Madison's Julien Wooden, top, goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Carson Cooper (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Wooden was called for a charge on the play. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 24 points and Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, sending James Madison past No. 4 Michigan State for a 79-76 victory.

Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener.

The Spartans shot 36.1% overall. They missed 19 of 20 3-point shots and made just 23 of 37 free throws.

Walker made a layup to give Michigan State a four-point lead with 1:26 left in regulation, and it lost the advantage at both ends of the court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

