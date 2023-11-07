Birthdays
A look at local fashions this holiday season

Shop the Latest Trends in Downtown Roanoke
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are quickly approaching the holiday season and if you have a fashionista to buy for this holiday season look no further than the boutiques in downtown Roanoke.

Here @ Home welcomes Crystal McBroom, Owner of La De Da and Alley Brundage, Manager of 310 Rosemont to show off some of the holiday trends this year and talk about some of their upcoming sales ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

