No injuries reported in Roanoke restaurant fire

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a fire at a restaurant in Roanoke early Tuesday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 2:10 a.m. to the 5400 block of Williamson Road for reports of a structure fire and found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant when they arrived.

The restaurant was empty at the time of the fire.

The fire was brought under control after approximately one hour, according to the department.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating a cause and working to provide a damage estimate.

