Polls open for 2023 Virginia general election

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Polls are open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 7 for the 2023 general election in Virginia.

Click here to find where to vote and what you need to have with you.

Hundreds of races are on the statewide ballot, including for the General Assembly, plus a wide variety of races for sheriffs, commonwealth’s attorneys, boards of supervisors, city and town councils, school boards and more.

Polls close at 7 p.m. November 7. Results will start to come in after that.

Click here after 7 for results across our hometowns.

Click here after 7 for results statewide from the Virginia Department of Elections.

