Polls open for 2023 Virginia general election

Your Vote Virginia graphic
Your Vote Virginia graphic(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Polls are open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 7 for the 2023 general election in Virginia.

Click here to find where to vote and what you need to have with you.

Hundreds of races are on the statewide ballot, including for the General Assembly, plus a wide variety of races for sheriffs, commonwealth’s attorneys, boards of supervisors, city and town councils, school boards and more.

Polls close at 7 p.m. November 7. Results will start to come in after that.

Click here after 7 for results across our hometowns.

Click here after 7 for results statewide from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Virginia elections draw national attention

All seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate are on the November 7 ballot in Virginia.
Virginia elections draw national attention
