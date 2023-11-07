Roanoke man indicted for 2018 Hobbs Act robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was arrested Friday for a Hobbs Act robbery of two people that occurred in 2018.

Damon Tyler Mills, 27, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to the Department of Justice, “The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce ‘in any way or degree.’”

Mills made his initial court appearance Monday, November 6th.

According to the indictment, in December 2018, Mills and another person robbed two individuals of a firearm, marijuana, and money. Additionally, on February 24, 2019, Mills is alleged to have shot a gun in the process of committing a drug trafficking crime.

According to the Department of Justice, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that aims to bring law enforcement and communities together to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

