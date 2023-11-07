Shop Local Showcase: Two and a Half Sisters

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home is looking to showcase some of the local shops you can visit to find those gifts for anyone on your shopping list this year.

Watch as we look at just a tiny sampling of what this cute little store has to offer shoppers and their store located in the Grandin Village.

Be sure to check them out on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday November 24 and 25 at Two and a Half Sisters located at 1405 Grandin Road Roanke, VA

Open Monday -Thursday 10-6, Friday and Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 12-4 for the Holiday Season

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.