Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Va. Nat’l. Guard joins effort to contain Quaker Run Fire

Courtesy: VA National Guard Facebook page
Courtesy: VA National Guard Facebook page(WVIR)
By Jared Kline
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers are assisting in the ongoing effort to contain the Quaker Run Fire, after Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.

Two Black Hawk helicopters equipped with water buckets were deployed Monday to suppress the flames, according to the VNG.

The Virginia Department of Forestry said the fire had scorched 2,480 acres of land as of Sunday after it breached containment lines. Firefighters are struggling to gain ground in the dry conditions and more than a dozen people were asked to evacuate the area by authorities over the weekend.

In addition to the Quaker Run Fire, Youngkin’s executive order also mentioned the Tuggles Gap Fire in Patrick County, Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clark mugshot.
Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
17-year-old killed in Appomattox crash hours before birthday
Increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind.
County burn bans expand as warm, dry weather continues
Generic police lights
Rustburg man killed in crash

Latest News

Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
070319_Virginia Flag_WWBT
Youngkin declares state of emergency to enable assistance for wildfires in two counties
Poke-E-Joe's BBQ Logo.
Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ closing Lynchburg location
Virginia’s capital city voting again on whether to allow a casino
Attorney General Jason Miyares discusses the lawsuit against Meta on Oct. 24, 2023.
AG Miyares announces price gouging protections amidst threat of wildfires