Virginia elections draw national attention

All seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate are on the November 7 ballot in Virginia.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is Election Day in Virginia, where every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot.

But Virginians aren’t the only ones paying attention.

Virginia is considered a bellwether state, and what happens here could set the stage for campaigns across the country.

“Hold the House, Flip the Senate. Hold the House, Flip the Senate. Okay, everybody got the order? Let’s go deliver. That’s what we’ve got to do,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin told the crowd at a Christiansburg rally late last month.

Youngkin has crisscrossed the state, urging Republicans to vote early and pushing for full GOP control of the legislature.

Leading Democrats including 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger have also rallied the faithful in a bid to maintain Democratic control of the State Senate, and perhaps take the House.

“It is our time to demonstrate to the rest of the country what is possible, what our priorities are, what we believe in,” Spanberger told Democrats at a recent event in Roanoke.

“Virginia has elections every year, and so they can provide insight into the next cycle of Congress or Presidential campaigns,” said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton.

He said the Virginia elections are receiving national attention for a number of reasons.

“In terms of what issues motivate people, whether it’s abortion or parental rights, crime, safety, education whatever the issues are, but it’s also national attention because of Governor Youngkin, who has a high profile and his legacy… is at stake for him for the next couple of years,” Denton said.

One more indicator of what’s at stake, and how much interest is focused on the outcome of Tuesday’s elections, is the amount of money the candidates have raised.

Money has been flowing into the General Assembly races at a record pace, and according to figures from the Virginia Public Access Project, total fundraising during the current election cycle is closing in on $200 million.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

